Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 403 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $524.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $527.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

