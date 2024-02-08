Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 693 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

IDEX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $222.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

