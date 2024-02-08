Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

