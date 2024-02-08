Barclays Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $140.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Woodward by 1,046.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Woodward by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.