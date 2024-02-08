Barrington Research Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for fuboTV in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in fuboTV by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

