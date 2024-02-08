Barrington Research Weighs in on Gray Television, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE GTN opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $712.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $13.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Gray Television by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 203,398 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gray Television by 14,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

