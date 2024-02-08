Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

