BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.26. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 763,763 shares traded.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioRestorative Therapies
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.