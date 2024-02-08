BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.26. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 763,763 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter worth $58,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

