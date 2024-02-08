Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Birks Group stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

