Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OWL opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $152,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

