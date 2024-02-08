BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

