Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 61,483 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
Insider Activity
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
