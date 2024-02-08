Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 61,483 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bodden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,945.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 84,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $842,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,153,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Bodden bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,945.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 394,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

