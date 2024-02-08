Boston Partners Buys 4,562 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,252 shares of company stock worth $1,264,025 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

