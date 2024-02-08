Boston Partners Grows Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valaris were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valaris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

