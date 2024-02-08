Boston Partners Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 730,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 432,302 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,486,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

