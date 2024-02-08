Boston Partners Has $784,000 Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

