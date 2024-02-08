Boston Partners Has $855,000 Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Radiant Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.76.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.
Radiant Logistics Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
