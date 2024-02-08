Boston Partners Has $855,000 Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 370,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.85. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.