Boston Partners Has $915,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Boston Partners cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.5 %

HCC stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

