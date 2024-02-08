Boston Partners Increases Stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kaltura were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Profile

(Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.