Boston Partners Invests $692,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Boston Partners bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.81.
In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,355.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
