Boston Partners Invests $692,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Boston Partners bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,355.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.