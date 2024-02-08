Boston Partners Lowers Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,513,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period.
Northeast Bank stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $414.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
