Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,214 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Popular were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 786,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,772,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

