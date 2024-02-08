Boston Partners Purchases 12,823 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in OneSpan were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $20,042,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 31.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 477,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OneSpan by 39.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 453,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneSpan by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 313,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $400.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.85.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

