Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Boston Partners raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 425,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NGS opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.