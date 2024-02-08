Boston Partners Sells 17,150 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

