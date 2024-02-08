Boston Partners Sells 3,578 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cadre were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.36. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $35.47.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadre news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $310,818.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,883,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,131,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 over the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDRE. TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

