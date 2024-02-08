Boston Partners Sells 45,797 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $594.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

