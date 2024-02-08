Boston Partners Sells 4,806 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in MVB Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVBF stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

MVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.