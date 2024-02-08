Boston Partners Takes $474,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,032 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 721,152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,530,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 331,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

