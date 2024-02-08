Boston Partners Takes $738,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam increased its position in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $68.29 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,380.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,646 shares in the company, valued at $27,556,726.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

