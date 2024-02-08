Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.