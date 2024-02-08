Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

