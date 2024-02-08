Brian Becker Sells 2,047 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Becker sold 1,375 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $19,291.25.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.