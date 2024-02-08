Brokers Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,075,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in B2Gold by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,177,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

