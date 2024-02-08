Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denny’s Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DENN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $532.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Denny’s by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

