Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merus’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Merus Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Merus has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

