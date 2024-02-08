Brokers Set Expectations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

