Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,792 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Brookfield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

