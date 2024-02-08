Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540,340 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookfield worth $85,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

