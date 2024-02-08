BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) & Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Financial Survey

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than BTCS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BTCS has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74% Sphere 3D -841.11% -419.04% -180.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 13.26 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.03 Sphere 3D $6.08 million 5.05 -$192.80 million ($13.62) -0.16

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BTCS beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

