Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Camping World by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

