Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.6623 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
