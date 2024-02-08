Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

