Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

