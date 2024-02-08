Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.35.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of CNI opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.
