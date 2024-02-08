Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.70) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $144.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

