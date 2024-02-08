Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Acquires 875 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £175 ($219.38).

On Monday, December 4th, Tim Weller acquired 838 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £175.98 ($220.61).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 18.08 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.74 million, a P/E ratio of -904.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

