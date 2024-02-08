CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Head to Head Review

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax $763.53 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $40.93 million 4.43 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -8.59

This table compares CareMax and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CareMax has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CareMax and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than CareMax.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc. provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. It operates multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and New York. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

