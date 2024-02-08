Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Carlisle Companies worth $42,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $341.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.41. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

