Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Carnival Co. & worth $44,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.