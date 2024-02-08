Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $700.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $702.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.91 and a 200-day moving average of $481.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

